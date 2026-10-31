Fifteen-year-old Polish snooker player Michał Szubarczyk defeated China’s Chen Qian 6:4 in Nanjing, China, in the first qualifying round of the International Championship. On the same day, he was due to play another match — against Welshman Jackson Page.

Match progress

As Interia Sport reports, Szubarczyk won the opening two frames, but the score was level after four frames. In the fifth frame, Qian won on the black ball, and after the sixth frame he led 4:2.

The Polish athlete won the next four frames and finished the match in his favor. In the ninth frame, he made a 50-point break. Frame scores: 63:13, 70:10, 23:69, 21:73, 56:67, 13:68, 70:59, 63:57, 95:45, 56:7.

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Two matches in one day

Qualification for the tournament was held on September 20–23 in Leicester, England, but Szubarczyk’s match against Qian was moved to Nanjing. The organizers gave wild cards to Chinese players, so some matches were held at the competition’s main venue — the SNC National Fitness Center.

To reach the main stage of the International Championship, Szubarczyk had to win two matches in one day, each played to six winning frames. For beating Qian, he will receive £2,500 and ranking points. In the match against Page, £5,000 and the opportunity to play Stephen Maguire the following day were at stake.

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