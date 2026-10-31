Sri Lanka scored 325 runs in the final of the ODI tri-series against Pakistan in Lahore. To win the match and claim the trophy, Pakistan need to score 326 runs. Kamindu Mendis delivered a key performance, scoring 131 runs off 128 balls and registering his first century in One Day Internationals.

As Dawn reports, Mendis and Avishka Fernando gave Sri Lanka an aggressive start to their innings: after the first ten overs, the team had more than 50 runs without losing a wicket. Pakistan took the first two wickets thanks to Salman Ali Agha, who dismissed Fernando and the visitors' captain Kusal Mendis.

A 146-run partnership

After that, Kamindu Mendis and Pawan Ratnayake added 146 runs for the third wicket. Kamindu reached the 100-run mark in the 34th over, sending a delivery from Faheem Ashraf over the wicketkeeper. Ratnayake also scored a half-century, off 47 balls.

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After 40 overs, Sri Lanka had 238 runs for two wickets and could have aimed for an even higher total. However, Pakistan contained their opponents at the end of the innings. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissed Kamindu Mendis in the 42nd over and later Dasun Shanaka, who scored 17 runs off nine balls.

The end of the innings

Ratnayake was dismissed after hitting a Haris Rauf delivery, which Babar Azam caught at wide long-on. Naseem Shah dismissed Janith Liyanage, while Rauf and Naseem also quickly removed Dunith Wellalage and Sahan Arachchige. At the same time, a poor penultimate over by Naseem allowed Sri Lanka to pass the 320-run mark and finish the innings on 325.

Before the final, Pakistan replaced the injured Shadab Khan with Faheem Ashraf. Shadab did not play for medical reasons after being hit by a short delivery in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, in turn, brought in spinner Maheesh Theekshana in place of fast bowler Eshan Malinga.

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