In Milwaukee, Milwaukee Brewers baseball club manager Pat Murphy led the team to the first World Series title in its history. In the best-of-seven series, the Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games, The Independent reports.

Murphy was less than a month away from his 68th birthday. He became the Brewers' manager in November 2023 after the previous coach, Craig Counsell, left the club to lead the Chicago Cubs. Before that, Murphy had served as Milwaukee's bench coach from October 2015 until the end of the 2023 season.

Heart attack and return

On August 1, 2020, Murphy suffered a heart attack during training at American Family Field in Milwaukee. As a result, he missed a significant part of the pandemic-shortened season. Six years after that incident, he left the stadium as a World Series champion.

During his time with the Brewers, Murphy introduced an internal game called Check Game. Players, club employees and even owner Mark Attanasio receive a mark on the board for words or actions that, in the manager's view, demonstrate ego rather than selflessness.

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Career before MLB

Before working in Major League Baseball, Murphy coached college teams. He led Notre Dame teams from 1988 to 1994 and Arizona State University teams from 1995 to 2009, earning exactly 1,000 victories at the collegiate level in total.

Murphy left his position at Arizona State University during an NCAA investigation. In December 2010, the NCAA restricted his coaching activities in college sports for one year. The organization said that he had failed to ensure proper oversight of compliance with NCAA rules.

That same year, Murphy joined the San Diego Padres as a special assistant and later managed the club's farm teams. In June 2015, he became the Padres' interim manager after Bud Black was fired, and the team finished that stretch of the season with a record of 42 wins and 54 losses.

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