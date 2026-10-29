In the United States, Chicago Fire drew 2:2 with Orlando City in an MLS regular-season match, coming back after conceding two goals in the first half. Robert Lewandowski started for the home side, while Antoine Griezmann scored for the visitors. Interia Sport reports on the course of the game.

Two Orlando goals before the break

Iván Angulo opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing an individual run with a shot from inside the penalty area. Chicago had opportunities to respond: Lewandowski headed the ball early in the match, but the goalkeeper made a save and the officials called offside. Later, his bicycle kick hit the post.

In the 35th minute, Griezmann doubled Orlando City's lead. The French forward struck from outside the penalty area, and Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady failed to deal with the shot. The first half ended 0:2.

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The hosts equalized

After the break, Chicago Fire reduced the deficit in the 57th minute. Jonathan Bamba, who came on as a substitute, headed in Leonardo Barroso's cross. In the 69th minute, Maren Haile-Selassie equalized.

Lewandowski had another chance in the 65th minute but failed to score. Late in the match, Haile-Selassie also did not convert a promising opportunity. According to the match statistics, Chicago had 59% possession and recorded 18 shots compared with nine by their opponents. The match ended in a 2:2 draw.

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