The Green Bay Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-19 in an NFL game on Thursday night. Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw three touchdown passes, while running back Josh Jacobs scored two touchdowns, The Guardian reports.

Love throws three touchdown passes

Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards and threw touchdown passes to Tucker Kraft, Matthew Golden and Jacobs. He also threw one interception. Jacobs gained 39 yards on 21 rushing attempts, but reached the end zone after a four-yard reception and a one-yard run.

Green Bay held a 27-10 lead in the third quarter, but Carolina narrowed the gap. Bryce Young found Jalen Coker on a 26-yard pass with 5 minutes 37 seconds remaining. The Panthers' subsequent two-point attempt was unsuccessful.

Late in the game, Carolina turned the ball over at midfield after failing on fourth down. The team had another opportunity with 22 seconds before the final whistle, but had no timeouts. A sack by Daniel Dennis-Sutton virtually deprived the Panthers of a chance to come back.

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Watson returns after examination

Packers receiver Christian Watson injured his chest while making a 53-yard reception in the second quarter. The club feared a serious injury, so the player was taken to a local hospital.

After an examination, doctors allowed Watson to return to the game late in the third quarter. On the first play of the fourth quarter, he caught a six-yard pass. In total, the receiver made eight catches for 113 yards, becoming the game's leading receiver in that category.

Watson said he did not want to go to the hospital, but medical staff insisted on an examination because of several signs that caused concern. According to him, doctors found no internal bleeding or other alarming signs. While at the hospital, he followed the game on one of the medical staff's phones.

Carolina defender injured

Panthers cornerback Will Lee injured the back of his thigh in the same play in which Watson was hurt. He was taken to the locker room. Carolina already has three other cornerbacks on the injured list: Akayleb Evans, Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn.

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