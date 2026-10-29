The High Court in Johannesburg, South Africa, has issued an interim order prohibiting withdrawals from four bank accounts linked to Darryl Brook Joselowski, the former financial manager of Orlando Pirates football club. At least R20,269,420.75 must remain in these accounts. This was reported by TimesLIVE.

The ruling was made on September 22 following an urgent application by Orlando Pirates Football Club, Orlando Pirates Retailing and Orlando Pirates Properties. The court also ordered Standard Bank to provide complete electronic and paper statements for the accounts, including details of counterparty accounts, branch codes and recipients of all outgoing transfers.

The club's claims about transfers

In a court affidavit, the club's commercial manager, Mpumelelo Khoza, stated that a review of management reports in July revealed a discrepancy between cash receipts and expected sales volumes. According to the club, payment descriptions in the statements appeared to be legitimate supplier or rental expenses, but the amounts did not correspond to actual or expected payments.

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According to the application, bank records show that R43,166,873 was transferred from the applicants' accounts to the four accounts listed in the case between September 29, 2016, and August 25, 2026. According to a financial analysis conducted by accountant Alida Louise Jordaan, R20,269,420.75 may have been unauthorized and fraudulent transfers to accounts controlled by Joselowski.

Interim measure without a finding of guilt

The club claims that Joselowski had been responsible for bank accounts, salary payments, supplier settlements and financial records for more than 30 years. The application also refers to 742 payments totaling R8,559,293.30 in which, according to Orlando Pirates, recipient details were falsely stated.

Orlando Pirates spokesperson Thandi Morafe described the court application as a precautionary step to protect the club's funds while the investigation is ongoing. She stressed that the order is not a finding of wrongdoing and that the person concerned by the case is cooperating with the process. The respondents may apply to the court with at least 48 hours' notice to seek the rescission or amendment of the interim order.

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