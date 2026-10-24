Polish amputee football club Wisła Kraków defeated Germany's FSV Mainz 9:0 in the Champions League semi-final and advanced to the tournament's decisive match. According to Interia Sport, the Kraków team did not concede a single goal on its way to the final, while its overall goal difference after the group stage and semi-final stands at 17:0.

Group-stage victories

In the group stage, Wisła played Ukrainian side Pokrova Lviv and Spain's Betis Seville. In the first match, the Kraków team thrashed Pokrova 6:0. Krystian Kapłon scored a hat-trick, while Wisła netted its first goal in the opening minute.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the match against Betis, Kamil Grygiel opened the scoring in the second minute, before Kapłon doubled the lead. Two group-stage wins with an 8:0 goal difference secured the Polish club first place and a spot in the semi-finals.

Opponent in the decisive match

In the final, Wisła Kraków will play the winner of the semi-final between Italy's Sporting Amp Football and Spain's Betis Seville. The decisive amputee football Champions League match is scheduled for Sunday at 18:00.

Read us on