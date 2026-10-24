In Kielce, Poland, Korona goalkeeper Xavier Dziekoński saved a penalty taken by Bartosz Nowak in the home match against GKS Katowice. The match ended with a 1–0 victory for the hosts.

Penalty at 0–0

The incident occurred with the score at 0–0 in the 12th round of the Ekstraklasa. GKS Katowice, which, according to Interia Sport, were more active in attack, were awarded a penalty. Bartosz Nowak stepped up to the ball and struck powerfully into the corner to his left, close to the post.

Dziekoński reached the ball and turned it behind for a corner. As a result, Korona kept a clean sheet and later secured a narrow victory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gestures before the shot

Journalist Przemysław Langier described an unusual psychological duel before the penalty. According to him, Dziekoński gestured to Nowak to shoot to his left. The GKS player asked with a gesture whether the goalkeeper was sure and received an affirmative response. After that, Nowak sent the shot precisely in the indicated direction, and Korona’s goalkeeper saved the ball.

Robert Kolendowicz made his debut as Korona coach in the home match against GKS Katowice. Dziekoński previously played for Jagiellonia and Raków, joining Korona two years after his transfer to the club from Częstochowa.

Read us on