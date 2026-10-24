Leicester Tigers beat Northampton Saints 28:7 in derby — BBC Sport

Leicester Tigers beat their fierce rivals Northampton Saints 28:7 in a Premiership Rugby match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road. As BBC Sport reports, the match was played in torrential rain.

First half in the downpour

The weather conditions prevented the teams from finding their rhythm in the first half. The only scoring actions before the break were an early try by James Payter for Northampton and a long-range penalty kick by Leicester's Freddie Steward.

A scuffle broke out between the players towards the end of the first half. After the break, the Tigers completely seized the initiative and scored 25 unanswered points.

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Four Leicester tries

Jamie Blamire scored a try after a maul, while Cam Henderson beat the opposition defenders and grounded the ball in the corner of the try area. Finn Carddaff and Steward also scored tries later.

In the 69th minute, Lockett of Northampton received a yellow card. The defeat extended the Saints' winless run in away league matches against their closest rivals to four years. For Leicester, the victory was revenge for their defeat to Northampton in last season's play-off semi-final.

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