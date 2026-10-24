Giant Sequoia won the Group One William Hill Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. Ridden by jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle, he finished three lengths ahead of Gran Dia, while favourite Noble Exhibit came third. As Sky Sports News reports, the result virtually guaranteed trainer Aidan O'Brien victory in the trainers' championship.

O'Brien's 13th victory

In the early part of the distance, the fast pace was set by Sergei Diaghilev, who also represents O'Brien's stable. About two furlongs from the finish, all runners were staying close to the stands side. Ryan Moore on Noble Exhibit launched an attack a furlong and a half from the finish, but Giant Sequoia was alongside and, after McMonagle's command, accelerated sharply.

It was a record 13th Futurity Trophy victory for O'Brien. The trainer explained Giant Sequoia's previous disappointing performance in the National Stakes by saying that horses from his stable were not in their best form at the time. According to O'Brien, after a break the horse worked well and showed his class at Doncaster.

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O'Brien believes that the son of Frankel can perform successfully over distances from a mile to a mile and a half. He called Giant Sequoia a potential contender for the Classics, including the Guineas, Derby and French Derby. For Browne McMonagle, this victory was his first in a Group One race for the Ballydoyle trainer.

Bengal Tiger wins Prospect Stakes

On the same day, Bengal Tiger, another of O'Brien's horses, won the Listed William Hill Remembering Sue Wright Prospect Stakes at Doncaster. Ryan Moore, aboard the 10-11 favourite, stayed on the outside, while Crystal Queen set the pace in the six-furlong race.

One furlong from the finish, Bengal Tiger accelerated and finished three and a half lengths ahead of Hi Corbett Court. O'Brien said the horse would easily handle a longer distance, including seven furlongs, and could also be a contender for the Classics. In the trainer's assessment, Bengal Tiger's stamina over the final part of the distance was the decisive factor.

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