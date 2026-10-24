South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the third and final Test against Australia, which starts on Tuesday at Newlands in Cape Town, South Africa, due to a groin injury. Cricket South Africa reported this, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Injury in the second Test

The 32-year-old Nortje sustained the injury early in the second Test match in Gqeberha. He stopped during his fourth over and took no further part in the game.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

South Africa completed the second Test with a victory over Australia by an innings and 31 runs. The match ended on Thursday, and the score in the three-Test series became 1-1.

Only change to the squad

Nortje's absence is the only change to South Africa's squad for the third Test. The bowler only recently returned to first-class cricket after a lengthy break, as his career had previously been repeatedly interrupted by injuries.

Read us on