In Wales, Welsh rugby player Taulupe Faletau has again been sidelined by injury: after returning to the Cardiff squad, he injured his finger and will undergo surgery. The 35-year-old player experienced pain in his finger several days after the match.

As BBC Sport reports, Faletau took to the field on October 18 in a Champions Cup match against Northampton. It was his first match since March. After the game, the athlete initially did not notice the problem, but the following day his finger began to hurt.

To miss derby against Ospreys

Cardiff head coach Corniel van Zyl said that Faletau will miss the United Rugby Championship match against Ospreys, which will take place on October 31 in Swansea. The club hopes that the rugby player will be able to return after the November Nations Championship break.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Due to a lack of playing practice, Faletau was not included in the Wales squad for this tournament. Instead, his Cardiff teammate Taine Basham received a call-up to the national team.

Series of injuries

Faletau joined Cardiff from Bath in 2022 and has since made only 31 appearances for the team. Last season, he played seven times because of shoulder, calf and knee injuries. In the summer, the rugby player extended his contract with the club for another year.

Faletau has made 109 appearances for Wales and played in three World Cups. Wales head coach Steve Tandy previously said that the possibility of the athlete returning to the national team has not been ruled out, but he needs to demonstrate physical readiness in matches.

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