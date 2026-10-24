Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho will play for Italian club Ravenna in a derby match against Forlì on November 15. The game will take place at the Bruno Benelli Stadium in Ravenna and will kick off at 5:30 p.m. local time, Anadolu Agency reports.

Return to the pitch

The club said that the former Barcelona and Brazil national team player will join Ravenna’s squad for the match against local rivals. Club president Alessandro Cipriani first announced plans for Ronaldinho’s return to football in June in Miami.

On August 20, the Brazilian also met with fans in Marina di Ravenna, which fueled speculation about his return to the pitch.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The footballer’s achievements

Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil and received the Ballon d’Or in 2005. His record also includes a Champions League victory and two Spanish championship titles with Barcelona.

Ravenna said it would release additional information on ticket sales for the November 15 match through the club’s official channels.

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