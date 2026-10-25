Chicago Fire defeated Atlanta United 3:2 away in an MLS regular-season match. Robert Lewandowski started for the visitors and left the pitch shortly after the 67th minute. The victory allowed Gregg Berhalter's team to end a run of two defeats.

As Interia Sport reports, Chicago Fire had previously lost 1:3 to Philadelphia Union and 0:1 to New England Revolution. At the same time, the team had already secured its place in the MLS playoffs.

The hosts scored first

Atlanta opened the scoring in the 4th minute. During a counterattack, Miguel Almirón passed to Tomasz Jakub, who fired a precise low shot. Chicago equalised in the 30th minute: after a corner and a tussle in the penalty area, Anton Saletros struck from outside the box.

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Before half-time, the hosts had another chance. Breel Embolo failed to convert from close range, while his goal in first-half stoppage time was disallowed for offside.

Two Chicago goals after the break

At the start of the second half, Maren Haile-Selassie missed an empty net after a pass from Philip Zinckernagel. Soon afterwards, Chicago took the lead thanks to Anzor Mekvabishvili, who intercepted an inaccurate pass by Atlanta goalkeeper Lucas Ojos. Zinckernagel then scored following an indirect free kick to make it 3:1.

In the 67th minute, Embolo headed in a cross from Elias Baez to reduce Atlanta's deficit. Lewandowski left the pitch immediately afterwards. In the closing minutes, the hosts could not equalise, so the match ended with a 3:2 victory for Chicago Fire.

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