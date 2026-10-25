Atlético Madrid defeated Deportivo La Coruña 1-0 at home and moved into second place in the La Liga standings after 10 rounds. Julián Álvarez scored the only goal, Anadolu Agency reports.

Second-half goal

Diego Simeone's team failed to break through the opponents' organized defense in the first half. Atlético fielded a strong but tired lineup after the midweek workload.

At halftime, Simeone made tactical changes. In the 48th minute, Álvarez opened the scoring and secured victory for the Madrid team.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Standings

Deportivo tried to equalize but did not convert their chances. In the final attack of the match, the visitors came close to scoring but failed to hit the target.

After the victory, Atlético Madrid have 25 points and are second in La Liga. Deportivo La Coruña have 11 points and are tenth. In other Saturday matches, Elche beat Rayo Vallecano 3-0, Racing Santander defeated Espanyol 2-1, and Villarreal beat Valencia 2-1.

Read us on