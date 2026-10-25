On October 25 in Częstochowa, Bogdanka LUK Lublin and Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie will play for the AL-KO Polish Volleyball Super Cup. The match at DMD Arena will begin at 15:00 local time. For both teams, it will be an opportunity to win their first trophy of the season.

As Interia Sport reports, the Lublin club won its first two matches of the Polish league season without dropping a set and leads the standings. Japanese players Ran Takahashi and Tomohiro Ogawa, as well as French middle blocker Mouss Gueye, have already played for the team. Wilfredo Leon made his debut in the second round and was named the best player of the match against Energa Trefl Gdańsk.

Meeting of league finalists

The teams from Lublin and Zawiercie faced each other in the last two Polish league finals, but they have not yet met in a Super Cup match. LUK captain Marcin Komenda expects an even contest in which details will be decisive. Lublin coach Stéphane Antiga noted that the volleyball players who represented the club last season remember the spring defeat to Warta Zawiercie.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warta Zawiercie's star-studded squad

In the summer, the team coached by Michał Winiarski added Tomasz Fornal, Jakub Kochanowski and Kamil Rychlicki. At the same time, Warta Zawiercie began the season with a 0:3 defeat to GKS Katowice, after which it defeated ZAKSA Kędzierzyn-Koźle 3:1.

Winiarski stressed that previous results will not matter in one decisive match, in which the team that plays better on the day will win. According to the publication, all tickets for the match in Częstochowa have been sold. The broadcast is scheduled on Polsat Sport 1 and the Polsat Box Go platform.

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