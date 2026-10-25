In Nepal, the third season of the Nepal Premier League cricket competition (NPL) is starting at the TU International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur with official T20 tournament status from the International Cricket Council (ICC). From now on, league match statistics will count toward players’ official career records, Kathmandu Post reports.

In its first two seasons, NPL results did not have official status. Cricket Association of Nepal secretary Paras Khadka called ICC recognition a major achievement for Nepali cricket. It also changes rules concerning overseas players: each franchise can register up to eight foreign players instead of the previous four to six, while four overseas players and seven Nepali players can play simultaneously in an 11-player match lineup.

DRS and ICC requirements

Another innovation will be the DRS video replay system, which will allow players to challenge on-field umpires’ decisions. Organizers plan to use three-dimensional ball trajectory tracking to review LBW decisions, as well as artificial intelligence-based technology to determine whether the ball touched the bat. Reviews will also cover run-outs, stumpings and no-balls.

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According to Khadka’s estimate, using DRS could cost up to 20 million Nepalese rupees per match, with the expenses shared by the league and its eight franchises. ICC recognition also entails additional requirements: foreign cricketers must obtain a no-objection certificate from their national cricket boards, and participants will not be admitted to the tournament if they played in unsanctioned competitions during the previous six months.

Prominent foreign players

Australia’s David Warner, West Indies player Andre Russell, South Africa’s David Miller and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan are expected to play in the season. Warner will play for Kathmandu Gorkhas, Russell for Biratnagar Kings, and Miller will represent Karnali Yaks. Al Hasan has joined Pokhara Avengers.

Defending champions Lumbini Lions retained Niroshan Dickwella, D’Arcy Short and Ruben Trumpelmann. First-season winners Janakpur Bolts registered Moeen Ali and Jimmy Neesham, while Sudurpaschim Royals signed Sherfane Rutherford. Last season, Lumbini Lions defeated Sudurpaschim Royals in the final, while the Royals finished as runners-up for the second consecutive time.

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