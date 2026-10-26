American tennis player Alicia Parks defeated China’s Wang Xinyu in the first round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, Japan, 6:1, 7:6 (7). In the next round of the WTA 500 tournament, she will play Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska, who is seeded second and will begin her campaign directly from the second round. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Parks wins in two sets

The match between Parks and Wang lasted 93 minutes. The American confidently won the first set, conceding only one game to her opponent. In 30 minutes, she hit 11 winners, while Wang had two.

The second set was much tighter. Wang had a set point, but Parks saved it with a precise shot into the corner of the court. In the tie-break, the Chinese player had another set point on the American’s serve, but Parks again responded with a winner and eventually secured the match victory.

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Rematch after Monterrey

Chwalińska and Parks already played each other two months ago at the WTA 500 tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, before the start of the US Open. The Polish player won the first set, but the American took the next two sets and won the match.

Parks entered the main draw of the Tokyo tournament through qualification. In a qualifying match against Ena Shibahara, she saved a match point in the tie-break of the second set before winning the third set. According to the source, the match between Parks and Chwalińska may take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

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