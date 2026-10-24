Nigerian clubs Rangers International and El-Kanemi Warriors ended their campaigns in African club competitions after away defeats in Algeria and Morocco. Rangers lost 0:3 to MC Alger in Algeria and were eliminated from the CAF Champions League 2:3 on aggregate, while El-Kanemi lost 0:2 to Morocco’s Raja in Casablanca — 2:4 over two legs, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

MC Alger overturns the deficit

Rangers arrived for the return leg with a 2:0 advantage earned in the first match in Abeokuta. In that game, the team played most of the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Lucky Jimoh was sent off in the 13th minute. Kenneth Igboke converted a penalty, while James Emo scored late in the match.

In the match in Algeria, Chahreddine Boukholda opened the scoring in the 58th minute. Mohamed Bangoura levelled the tie on aggregate in the 84th minute, and Soufiane Bayazid scored the decisive goal in the 92nd minute. MC Alger advanced to the next stage of the CAF Champions League.

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Two late goals from Raja

El-Kanemi began the match in Casablanca after a 2:2 draw in the first game in Ikenne. Until the 88th minute, the team maintained a goalless scoreline that would have secured its passage to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

However, Aymen Barkok scored from a free kick in the 88th minute, and Portuguese defender Marian Uza doubled Raja’s lead in the fifth minute of added time. The Moroccan club advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

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