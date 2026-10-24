Leila Fernandez became the first finalist of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, defeating Marie Bouzkova 6:3, 7:5 in the semifinal. The Canadian tennis player won the match in two sets, although the Czech player had a break advantage late in the second set.

First set

At the start of the match, the tennis players exchanged breaks and remained level at 2:2. Fernandez later seized the initiative, moved ahead to 5:2 and closed out the first set 6:3. The Canadian converted her third set point and hit ten winners, Interia Sport reports.

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Second-set conclusion

In the second set, Bouzkova trailed 0:2 but managed to break. She then won three games in a row to take a 4:2 lead. At 5:4, the Czech player again had a break advantage, but Fernandez won the next game to love and leveled the score.

In the decisive rallies of the second set, the Canadian kept her composure and closed out the match 7:5. Elena Rybakina and Diana Shnaider are set to play in the tournament's second semifinal.

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