Polish tennis player Katarzyna Kawa defeated Belinda Bencic in Ningbo, China, in a match for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament. The match ended 7:5, 6:2 in favor of the 33-year-old Pole.

Victory over the world No. 14

Before the meeting, Kawa and Bencic were separated by more than 100 positions in the WTA rankings. Bencic was ranked 14th in the world classification. As Interia Sport reports, the victory and advancement to the quarterfinals became the biggest success of Kawa's career.

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WTA reaction and next match

The Women's Tennis Association, WTA, reacted to Kawa's victory with a post on social network X. The organization described the result in two words: “Ogromne zwycięstwo”.

Kawa is set to play her quarterfinal match in Ningbo on Friday. Her potential opponent in the battle for the semifinals could be Elena Rybakina if she defeats Polina Kudermetova in the round-of-16 match. According to the publication, after the tournament the Pole may rise to approximately 106th place in the WTA rankings.

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