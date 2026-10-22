Luke Humphries has withdrawn from the 2026 European Darts Championship in Dortmund after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis. Sky Sports News reports.

Replacement in the field

Humphries, who is ranked second in the world, was set to make his sixth appearance at the tournament in Dortmund. Last year, he reached the final of the European Championship and finished second.

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Under PDC rules, Humphries will be directly replaced in the field by Kim Huybrechts. The Belgian was the highest-ranked player on the 2026 European Tour who had not qualified for the championship.

Huybrechts' match

On Thursday evening, Huybrechts will play Ryan Searle. The winner of this match will face either Danny Noppert or Stephen Bunting on Saturday.

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