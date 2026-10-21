In the South African city of Gqeberha, South Africa moved closer to victory over Australia in the second Test match thanks to Marco Jansen’s performance. He scored 85 runs in South Africa’s first innings and then took five wickets in Australia’s first innings. TimesLIVE reports.

Five wickets for 33 runs

Jansen finished Australia’s first innings with figures of 5/33 — five wickets for 33 runs conceded. It was the fifth time in his Test career that he had taken at least five wickets in an innings. The cricketer has 98 wickets in Test matches overall.

Before the lunch break on Wednesday, Jansen dismissed Matt Renshaw. After lunch, Beau Webster directed the ball to Aiden Markram, who caught it at second slip. Jansen also caught the ball over his left shoulder while running back from midwicket during the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne.

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Australia trail by 170 runs

At the end of the day’s play, Australia were 156/4 in their second innings and trailed South Africa by 170 runs. Travis Head remained at the crease with 87 runs, while Scott Boland had two runs from 23 balls.

Kagiso Rabada took two wickets in Australia’s second innings. Simon Harmer, who had scored 82 runs the previous day, made three catches and dismissed Webster. Anrich Nortje is undergoing examinations because of a problem with his right groin, while Steve Smith received treatment for a neck problem during Australia’s first innings and did not bat in his usual fourth position in the second innings.

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