Italian side Como defeated England's Manchester United 4-1 on October 21 in a third-round Champions League match. The main hero of the encounter was Nico Paz, who scored two goals and provided an assist.

As Interia Sport reports, the hosts took the lead as early as the second minute. Paz received the ball, shifted it onto his left foot and struck the top corner. Como retained their narrow advantage until halftime.

Paz scored and assisted

In the 49th minute, the Argentine midfielder played a through ball to Anastasios Douvikas, who converted a one-on-one chance. Eight minutes later, Paz intercepted the ball in midfield, advanced toward the opponent's goal and scored Como's third.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the 76th minute, defender Jacobo Ramón converted Kaiki's cross to make it 4-0. Manchester United responded in the first minute of stoppage time: Joshua Zirkzee received a pass behind the defensive line and beat the goalkeeper.

Hosts more clinical

Como had possession for 55% of the match compared with 45% for their opponents. The English team had more shots, 13 to 11, but the hosts had an advantage in shots on target: eight to four.

After three Champions League rounds, Como moved into sixth place in the virtual standings, behind Barcelona.

Read us on