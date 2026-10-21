England rugby player Maro Itoje has agreed a new contract with Saracens despite interest from French Top 14 clubs. According to The Guardian, the 31-year-old rugby player's new deal will likely run until 2029.

Contract after interest from France

Itoje's previous contract, signed in 2024, was due to expire after next year's World Cup. The publication noted that a possible move by the athlete to French sides Perpignan or Bordeaux had been discussed, but he decided to remain at Saracens.

Itoje first represented Saracens in 2013. The extension is important for the club, which is going through a period of change under Brendan Venter. Venter said that the player had reached an agreement with the club owner and described Itoje as a strong rugby player and a leader.

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The new deal will also allow Itoje to continue his international career with England. He has made 102 appearances for the national team and, since his debut in 2016, has played more Test matches than any other rugby player in world rugby during that period.

Rest and preparation

In the summer, Itoje missed England's Test matches against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina after showing signs of fatigue during the season. Last month, he said that this summer he completed a full pre-season with Saracens for the first time since 2014.

The rugby player was also linked with a possible move to France in 2020, when Saracens were relegated from the top division. In 2024, Itoje received an enhanced England contract worth £150,000 and has remained among the selected players since then. At the same time, according to the publication, current national-team agreements do not extend beyond next year's World Cup in Australia.

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