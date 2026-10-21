Betis player Bernal suspended for four matches — Interia Sport

In Spain, the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation has suspended Real Betis player Facundo Bernal for four matches. As Interia Sport reports, the punishment is related to an incident in the La Liga match against Barcelona, which ended in a 5:2 victory for the Catalan club.

Sent off after clash with Yamal

Bernal received a red card in the 54th minute after a clash with Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. The referee's report states that the Betis player grabbed his opponent by the neck and headbutted him in the face twice while the ball was not in play.

After the sending-off, Real Betis played almost the entire second half with a numerical disadvantage. The source states that due to the nature of the offence, Bernal's suspension applies to La Liga and Copa del Rey matches.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Will miss Copa del Rey match

In particular, the player will not play in the cup match against CDA Navalcarnero. He is expected to return to the pitch after the international break.

Mundo Deportivo journalist Ramon Fuentes reported that four matches are the minimum possible punishment for this type of offence. Some Betis fans on social media also said that Yamal should receive sanctions for his involvement in the clash.

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