The brother of legendary tennis player Steffi Graf is wanted by the police

Michael Graf, the younger brother of Steffi Graf—one of the greatest female tennis players in history—is living among the homeless in Las Vegas and is wanted by the police. The circumstances that led him to end up on the streets and come to the attention of law enforcement are not specified in the information provided.

Michael Graf is the brother of Steffi Graf, who won 22 Grand Slam titles during her career and set a record by spending a total of 377 weeks at No. 1 in the world rankings. The German won Wimbledon seven times, Roland Garros six times, the US Open five times, and the Australian Open four times. She also became the Olympic singles champion at the 1988 Seoul Games.

According to Blick, 55-year-old Michael Graf posted a photo on Facebook taken in the tunnels beneath Las Vegas. These underground structures were originally designed to drain water and protect the city from flooding, but later became a shelter for people without permanent housing. As the Swiss publication Blick notes, homeless people live in the tunnels, even though staying there is dangerous: during floods, water can quickly inundate the underground passages.

The German newspaper Bild has revealed even more alarming details. According to the publication’s sources, an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael. He is accused of repeatedly violating court orders, including a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching his ex-wife. He is also reportedly facing charges of domestic violence and driving under the influence.

This is not Michael Graf’s first run-in with the law. In 2020, he was arrested in Las Vegas following an incident in which, according to media reports, he threatened a neighbor and damaged the neighbor’s car. At that time, according to journalists, Steffi helped her brother buy a house in another neighborhood and pay for legal services.

Michael has four children and has been through two failed marriages. In recent months, he has been trying to turn his life around: he moved to the desert near Las Vegas, where he settled in a tent camp and sometimes spent the night in his own car. However, new trials awaited him there as well. In August 2026, the camp, along with all his belongings, burned to the ground. And the very next month, Michael was involved in a car accident after colliding with a wild donkey.

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