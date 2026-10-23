Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah scored a goal and provided an assist in Turkish side Trabzonspor's Conference League match against Scotland's Hearts. The hosts won 2-0 in Trabzon, The National reports.

Salah's goal and assist

The match at Papara Park was Salah's 150th in UEFA competitions. The visitors could have opened the scoring when Malachi Fagan-Walcott struck the post. However, Trabzonspor took the lead through a penalty converted by Salah. The spot kick was awarded after a foul by Thomas Benta Magnusson.

Shortly before the end of the first hour of play, the Egyptian assisted Dju Franulino, who scored the second goal. The goal was Trabzonspor's 200th in European competitions. In stoppage time, the hosts were reduced to 10 men after Sidney Lopes Cabral was sent off, but they held on to their advantage.

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Statistics in Turkey

Earlier this month, Salah set a Turkish Super Lig record as the fastest player to reach 10 goal contributions. After his summer move from Liverpool, he reached the mark in seven matches, with seven goals and three assists. The footballer later increased his tally to eight goals in the Super Lig.

Bournemouth's victory

In another European competition match, Bournemouth thrashed Milan 3-0 at home in the Europa League. Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier converted penalties in the first half, while Amine Adli scored in the 84th minute. Milan goalkeeper and captain Mike Maignan was sent off early in the game for a foul on Tyler Adams.

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