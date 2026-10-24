Canada's women's rugby team defeated England 31:22 in a WXV match in Ottawa, Canada. For England's Red Roses, it was their first run of two consecutive defeats in a decade, The Guardian reports.

De Goede's hat-trick

Canada captain Sophie de Goede scored a hat-trick and stood out with her defensive work. Julia Omokhuale was also among Canada's notable players. In the seventh minute, Maddie Feaunati put England ahead.

The Canadians responded with a try by Omokhuale. Later, after Zoe Harrison failed to deal with the ball, Gabrielle Senft picked it up, while de Goede supported the attack and finished it with a try. By half-time, Canada led 12:7.

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The teams' next matches

At the start of the second half, England decided to kick a penalty, and later reduced the deficit after a scoring maul attack finished by Amy Cokayne. After that, de Goede broke through the English line and soon completed her hat-trick. Savannah Bauder extended Canada's lead, while Emma Sing scored a consolation try for England.

The defeat in Ottawa was England's third in 74 matches. England captain Meg Jones, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, stood out for her defensive play. England will next face the United States in WXV, while Canada's next matches are scheduled for the 2027 Pacific Four tournament.

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