Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0, Palmer sent off — The Guardian

Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-0 in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, The Guardian reports. It was Spurs' first victory at this stadium since 2018.

Penders' own goal

The scoring was opened in the 77th minute after an own goal by Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders. The Belgian goalkeeper, who was replacing the injured Emi Martinez, mishandled a corner taken by Mateus Fernandes and sent the ball into his own net.

Shortly afterwards, Cole Palmer received two yellow cards within a few minutes and was sent off. Chelsea played the final part of the match with 10 men.

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Second goal and statistics

In the 87th minute, Mathys Tel scored Tottenham's second goal and set the final score. It was the team's second consecutive league win, lifting it to 12th place.

Tottenham had possession for 67% of the playing time compared with Chelsea's 33%. The visitors had 15 shots, four of them on target, while the hosts had seven shots and hit the target four times.

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