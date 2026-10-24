In Australia, former national cricket team player Usman Khawaja said that he lived with rheumatoid arthritis throughout his international career. The athlete spoke about the diagnosis, which he kept secret from most of his teammates, after ending his appearances for the Australian national team, ABC News Australia reports.

Khawaja said he learned of the diagnosis at the age of 22, when he was playing for the New South Wales state team. Due to severe pain in his left knee, he initially feared a fatal illness: according to him, he went from being a professional athlete to someone who could not even walk 10 metres to the bathroom.

He did not disclose the diagnosis to teammates

The cricketer informed medical and coaching staff, as well as administrators, about his condition, but did not tell any players. He explained that he did not want special treatment or for the illness to be used against him. Among those unaware of the diagnosis were his longtime friend David Warner and Test teammate Michael Hussey.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Khawaja controlled the illness with regular injections of a medication which, he said, allowed him to return to playing after about six months. In January 2011, he made his Test debut for Australia.

88 Test matches for Australia

Over his international career, Khawaja played 88 Test matches, scored 6,229 runs and made 16 centuries. He also became the first Pakistan-born player and the first Muslim to play a Test match for Australia.

The cricketer said he decided to speak publicly about the autoimmune disease in order to support other people with similar diagnoses. He detailed his struggle with rheumatoid arthritis in his forthcoming autobiography, Sabr.

Read us on