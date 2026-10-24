Polish darts player Krzysztof Ratajski defeated Dutchman Kevin Doets 10:8 in the European Championship round-of-16 match in Dortmund and advanced to the quarterfinals. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Comeback after 0:4

Doets started the match confidently and won the first four legs. At the break, Ratajski was trailing 1:4, but after it he took the lead at 5:4.

The Dutchman levelled the score and later won two more legs to lead 7:5. After that, Ratajski won five of the next six legs and finished the match with a 10:8 score.

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Quarterfinal opponent

Ratajski reached the round of 16 after defeating Dave Chisnall 6:2 in the round of 32. In the contest for a place in the semifinals, his opponent will be an Englishman — the winner of the match between Luke Littler and Nathan Aspinall. According to the outlet, the Pole’s future opponent will be ranked higher than him.

Ratajski’s previous success

Interia Sport calls Ratajski’s biggest achievement his victory at the Winmau World Masters in 2017, the BDO federation’s second most prestigious tournament. The outlet also describes reaching the European Championship quarterfinals as a personal success for the Pole at a tournament of this level.

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