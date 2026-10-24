English golfers Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton said they are leaving LIV Golf and will not take part in the proposed next stage of the LIV 2.0 competition. Poulter joined the Saudi Arabia-backed tour in its launch year, 2022, while Hatton became a LIV Golf player in 2024.

Golfers' statements

The 50-year-old Poulter explained the decision by his desire to spend more time with his family, help his sons Luke and Joshua in their professional careers, and develop his YouTube channel. He also wants to reduce international travel, focus on senior golf and other interests.

The 35-year-old Hatton confirmed in a brief Instagram statement that he would not be part of LIV 2.0, thanked supporters and said he was looking forward to the next stage of his career. Poulter was co-captain of the Majesticks team alongside Lee Westwood, while Hatton played for Legion XIII, led by Jon Rahm.

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Departures from LIV Golf

As BBC Sport reports, Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen had previously announced their departures from LIV Golf. Northern Irish golfer Tom McKibbin also said he would not sign a deal for the new stage of LIV Golf and plans to play a full DP World Tour season in 2027.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund stopped supporting LIV Golf in April after investments of more than $5 billion. Last month, the league filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. LIV Golf also secured potential funding of up to $300 million from BC Partners Credit to continue the LIV 2.0 project, but so far only a few players have confirmed their participation in the 2027 competition.

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