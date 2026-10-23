In Poland, the first-instance Disciplinary Panel of the Polish Anti-Doping Agency POLADA found that volleyball player Mikołaj Sawicki did not violate anti-doping rules. As Interia Sport reports, the agency published the panel’s decision of April 20, 2026.

Disciplinary panel decision

The panel considered a case involving a possible violation of Articles 2.1 and 2.2 of the 2021 POLADA anti-doping rules. It concerned a sample collected on May 3, 2025. According to the decision, the subject of the proceedings was the possible presence in the athlete’s body of modafinil acid — a metabolite of modafinil, which the document classifies in group S6 “Stimulants” on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s WADA 2025 Prohibited List.

Hearings took place on August 6, September 11 and December 3, 2025, as well as on April 20, 2026. In its decision, the panel stated that no violation of POLADA anti-doping rules had occurred and ordered the publication of the decision’s text.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Provisional suspension lifted

Sawicki was provisionally suspended in May 2025 following a doping test result, when he was playing for Bogdanka LUK Lublin. The athlete denied the violation. In March 2026, POLADA lifted the provisional suspension after WADA questioned the analytical methods used by the Polish Anti-Doping Laboratory.

According to the outlet, a retest of the sample conducted by WADA found no prohibited substances. Sawicki returned to the court on March 21. The 26-year-old outside hitter currently represents Bogdanka LUK Lublin.

Read us on