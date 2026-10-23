South African Casey Jarvis and Frenchman Antoine Rozner share first place after two rounds of the Genesis Championship golf tournament in Korea. Both players are at 10 under par at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Sky Sports News reports.

Leaders after two rounds

Jarvis completed the second round in 67 shots. He made no bogeys and recorded four birdies over a stretch of six holes near the middle of the round. The South African has already won twice on the DP World Tour this season.

Rozner posted the best score of the day — 65 shots, or six under par. The Frenchman started on the 10th hole, made a 44-foot birdie on the 13th, and finished the round without a bogey. He said he is focused on winning the tournament, although qualifying for the playoffs would also be important to him.

Fox trails by three shots

New Zealander Ryan Fox, the winner of The Open, shares third place and trails the leaders by three shots. He is joined at seven under par by Martin Couvra, Filippo Celli and Korean Professional Golf Association rankings leader Sanghun Shin.

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Fox is sixth in the Race to Dubai and aims to reduce the gap to overall standings leader Eugenio Chacarra. The Spaniard, after shooting 72 in the first round, completed the second in 66 shots, moved into the top 15 and trails the leaders by six shots.

Fight for DP World Tour status

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal missed the cut and is among the players who will lose their DP World Tour status. Sebastian Soderberg also missed the cut: before the tournament, he was 101st in the rankings and, according to current projections, will drop to 103rd place.

Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat withdrew from the tournament due to injury and therefore will not retain Category 10 status next season. Jason Scrivener, Zander Lombard and England's Ross Fisher also missed the cut and were unable to continue their season. Meanwhile, Sean Crocker made it to the weekend and retains a chance to rise from 103rd place into the top 100 of the rankings.

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