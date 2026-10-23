American gymnast Skye Blakely won the world title in the women's all-around in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old athlete scored 55.733 points across four apparatus, The Guardian reports.

All-around results

Liudmyla Roshchyna took second place with a score of 55.199 points. Ke Qingqing won the bronze medal with 55.032 points.

Blakely qualified for the final with the second-best result. In the decisive performance, she confidently completed her routines on the uneven bars and balance beam, while retaining a lead of more than one point in the floor exercise.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return after injuries

The victory came just over two years after Blakely tore her right Achilles tendon while training for the floor exercise — two days before the US Olympic trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The injury required surgery and ended her season, in which she finished second behind Simone Biles at the national championships.

It was the second serious injury of the athlete's career: she had previously torn an elbow ligament during warm-ups ahead of the Olympic trials for Tokyo. Blakely became the first US representative to win the world all-around title since Biles in 2023.

Read us on