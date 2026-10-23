In the Polish city of Łódź, Widzew drew 1-1 with Górnik Zabrze in the 12th round of the Ekstraklasa. The hosts failed to end their winless run on home soil and, according to Interia Sport, remain the only team in the league yet to win at home this season.

Goals before the break

Widzew opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Following a corner kick, Karol Świderski won the aerial duel and headed the ball into the net.

After the goal, the hosts surrendered the initiative to their opponents, but goalkeeper Bartłomiej Drągowski dealt with, among other attempts, a shot by Malte Højholt. In the 40th minute, Kacper Urbański struck accurately from outside the penalty area to level the score. The teams went into the break with the score at 1-1.

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Away side's advantage without a winning goal

In the second half, Górnik had more chances. Early in the half, Højholt hit the post after a delivery from the byline. Drągowski also dealt with dangerous shots from Paulo Bernardo and Peter Federico.

According to the match statistics, Górnik had 24 shots compared with Widzew's nine. At the same time, the hosts hit the target more often — seven times compared with the visitors' six. Possession was almost evenly split: 51% for Widzew and 49% for Górnik. For the team from Zabrze, this was a second consecutive match without a win, so it may lose first place in the table after the round.

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