Elanga returns to Newcastle squad after injury — Interia Sport

Swedish winger Anthony Elanga, ahead of the November match in Warsaw, Poland, has returned to training after an injury and was included in Newcastle’s matchday squad for Sunday’s game against Crystal Palace. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing comments by the team’s head coach, Matthias Jaissle.

Return to training

According to Jaissle, Elanga is not yet ready to spend all 90 minutes on the pitch. At the same time, the footballer has been training normally for a week and may play.

At the beginning of September, the 24-year-old player suffered a biceps femoris injury. Initially, he was expected to remain off the pitch until the end of the year, but he was later included in the squad for the match against Crystal Palace.

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Sweden national team matches

Elanga made his debut for the Sweden national team in March 2022. Since then, he has made 34 appearances for the national side and scored eight goals.

In the March playoff final for qualification for the World Cup, Sweden defeated Poland 3–2, with Elanga opening the scoring. In 2022, he also came on as a substitute in the Poland vs. Sweden match in Chorzów, which the Polish team won 2–0.

After four rounds of the Nations League, Poland are fourth in the group, four points behind Bosnia and Herzegovina and six behind leaders Sweden. Before the home game against the Swedes, Jan Urban’s team are due to play Romania away.

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