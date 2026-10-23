Polish tennis player Katarzyna Kawa will play Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo. The match is scheduled for October 23 and is set to begin no earlier than 13:00 Polish time, Interia Sport reports.

Kawa's best result at a WTA 500 event

The source states that Kawa is ranked 128th in the WTA rankings. Reaching the quarterfinals in Ningbo is her first career quarterfinal at a WTA 500 tournament. Previously, the Polish player had not reached this stage in events of this level, and her previous best result was a WTA 250 final.

Kawa's opponent will be world number one Rybakina. This will be the players' first head-to-head meeting. According to the publication, Rybakina won the Australian Open and the US Open this year.

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Rybakina's recent performances

After the US Open, Rybakina played at the tournament in Beijing, where she was eliminated in the first round after losing to Alina Charaeva. In Ningbo, her second-round match ended early: Polina Kudermetova retired due to injury with Rybakina leading 5:0 in the first set.

Canal+ Sport 2 will broadcast the quarterfinal match in Poland, while online viewing will be available to Canal+ Online subscribers.

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