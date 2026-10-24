Polish forward Patryk Klimala became South Korean champion with FC Seoul. The capital club secured the title after a 1:1 home draw with Gangwon FC, Interia Sport reports.

Title after a draw

Klimala did not score in the match against Gangwon FC. The visitors failed to convert a penalty in the first half. After the break, they conceded a goal, but the teams later levelled the score and shared the points.

For FC Seoul, this is the first championship title in ten years. According to Chosun, this is the seventh championship in the club's history, including the period when the team played under the name Anyang LG.

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The Polish forward's contribution

The 28-year-old Klimala joined FC Seoul in June 2025 after the end of his loan spell from Śląsk Wrocław to Sydney FC. The Polish footballer has scored 16 goals in K League 1 and is competing for the tournament's top scorer title.

Several days before the match against Gangwon FC, Klimala scored a brace in the game against Gimcheon Sangmu, which ended 2:2. Sofascore and Flashscore named him the best player of that match.

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