Polish tennis player Magda Linette defeated Claire Liu of the United States in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Osaka, Japan. The match ended 6:4, 6:3 in favour of Linette, who ended a run of six singles defeats.

Revenge for the match in Charleston

It was the second head-to-head meeting between the players. In April 2018, Liu defeated Linette 1:6, 6:3, 6:3 in the first round of the tournament in Charleston. This time, the Polish athlete got her revenge, Interia Sport reports.

In the first set, Linette, who was ranked 77th in the WTA rankings, saved a break point in the third game and broke her opponent's serve in the next one. At 5:2, she failed to convert three set points and allowed Liu to reduce the deficit. However, in the tenth game, the Polish player broke again and won the set 6:4.

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Advantage in the second set

At the start of the second set, Linette won three games in a row to take a 3:0 lead. Liu, who was 95th in the world rankings, managed to win one game on her serve, but Linette retained the advantage. At 5:2, she finished the seventh game with a successful serve, after which her opponent hit the net.

In the next round, Linette will play the winner of the match between Kateřina Siniaková and Peyton Stearns. Recently in Beijing, the Polish tennis player lost to Siniaková in the first round, 4:6, 3:6.

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