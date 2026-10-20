Ahead of the Champions League match in Germany, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya said the team is not concerned by criticism of its playing style. He responded to opposition fans who call the London club's play boring, The Guardian reports.

According to Raya, the players are primarily interested in results. He noted that Arsenal have suffered one defeat in 11 matches this season across all competitions and aim to win every game.

Arteta on the team's play

Before travelling to Germany, Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest 1-0. Noni Madueke scored the only goal late in the match. Mikel Arteta acknowledged that his team could have performed better in attack, but believes that only a small number of people share the complaints about the playing style.

The coach noted that this season the team score more, have more possession and shots, and different footballers are involved in play. According to him, these features distinguish the current Arsenal from last season's team.

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Arteta expects Bayern to play more openly than opponents who use a low defensive block. He added that both teams understand the nature of the upcoming encounter.

Kompany may miss the match

Bayern will be unable to rely on the suspended Michael Olise. The participation of head coach Vincent Kompany also remains in doubt due to a viral infection. He did not attend the team's training session on Tuesday, and assistant Aaron Danks held the pre-match press conference in his place.

Danks said that the infection occasionally causes Kompany pain in his legs. According to him, the team encourage the coach to rest for as long as necessary. If Kompany is unable to arrive at the stadium, Danks will manage the team during the match and remain in contact with him.

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