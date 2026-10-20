Interia Sport has announced live text coverage of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix, which will begin on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 21:00. The report refers to the circuit in Austin, Texas, United States.

The circuit in Austin

The publication notes that the circuit's first turns have a spectacular configuration that traditionally promotes intense battles after the start. According to the portal, this may make the course of the race unpredictable. At the same time, the question of the form of individual teams ahead of the American round remains open.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous rounds

According to Interia Sport, Max Verstappen and Red Bull won the previous two rounds. The circuit in Austin differs in characteristics from Sepang and the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The publication believes that the American round should show whether the team from Milton Keynes can retain its advantage in Texas.

Interia Sport is preparing live text coverage of the competition.

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