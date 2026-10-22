Inter Milan defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 at home in the third round of the Champions League. The Italian team played with a numerical disadvantage from the 70th minute after Alessandro Bastoni was sent off, but managed to score the decisive goal late in the match. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Before the break, neither team scored. According to the outlet, the opponents combined to create chances worth 0.61 expected goals, had no big chances and registered only four shots on target.

Goalless first half

Inter midfielder Piotr Zieliński started the match on the bench and entered the field in the 58th minute. The substitution did not immediately change the course of the game, and the most notable event in the following minutes was Bastoni's dismissal: the defender received a second yellow card.

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Goal after the sending-off

Despite being a player down, the hosts opened the scoring in the 77th minute. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who had entered the field a minute earlier, passed to Carlos Augusto, who scored the only goal of the match.

Before the match against Shakhtar, Inter had three points after two rounds of the Champions League. In their previous match in the tournament, the Milan side lost 3-4 at home to Brugge.

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