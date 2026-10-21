Poland’s futsal national team defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-2 in Gorzów, Poland, in a qualifying match for the 2028 World Cup. Twenty-nine-year-old Pedro Gabriel Góes, a Brazil-born player with Polish roots, scored twice in his debut for the Polish team, Interia Sport reports.

Draw after the first half

The Poles opened the scoring first, but the visitors quickly changed the course of the match. Goals by Živković and Bundavica put the Bosnian team ahead, with the goals scored three minutes apart. Before the break, Kacper Sędlewski equalized, so the first half ended 2-2.

Bosnia and Herzegovina entered the match after a major 17-1 victory over Northern Ireland. Poland national team coach Błażej Korczyński called the opponent a technically strong team before the game and specifically noted its goalkeeper, who is capable of controlling the ball.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Polish advantage after the break

In the second half, Korczyński’s team built a two-goal lead over six minutes and later saw out a 6-2 victory. In addition to Góes and Sędlewski, Jakub Raszkowski and Mikołaj Zastawnik scored for Poland.

The return match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland is scheduled for March. Before that, the Polish national team will play Northern Ireland twice in November.

Read us on