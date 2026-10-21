Poland’s Industria Kielce defeated Switzerland’s HC Kriens-Lucerne 32:30 in Lucerne on October 21 in a fifth-round match of the EHF Champions League. The victory secured the Kielce team’s place in the second stage of the tournament, Interia Sport reports.

Lead before the break

Before the match, the teams had the same number of points. A defeat for the visitors by more than one goal would have deprived them of a chance to continue in the second phase of the competition. In their home match, Industria had previously beaten the Swiss side by the narrowest margin, 30:29.

The hosts made a better start to the match, playing with seven outfield players and two line players. However, after about 15 minutes, Industria improved their defensive play and took the lead. Julien Bos, who converted all five of his shots, and Theo Monar, who scored six goals before the break, were effective in the first half. The Polish club ended the first half with a 19:17 lead.

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A tense finish

At the start of the second half, Kriens-Lucerne quickly levelled the score. In the 40th minute, home player Jérôme Müller received a direct red card for a foul on Michał Olejniczak. Later, Industria goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljević saved a seven-metre throw by Jonas Schelker, and the team went ahead 26:24.

The Swiss club levelled the score again at 28:28 and 29:29. Goals by Piotr Jarosiewicz late in the match and an accurate throw by Alex Vlah in the final minute proved decisive. Theo Monar was Industria’s top scorer with eight goals. Bos, Artem Karalek and Alex Vlah each scored five times.

Industria Kielce will enter the second stage without points, as its two defeats to Germany’s Magdeburg will be carried over there. The Polish team will play its next match against Norway’s Kolstad.

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