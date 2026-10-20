Spanish football club Real Madrid is seeking contributions from six English Premier League clubs to cover costs related to the creation of the European Super League. These are Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, Real Madrid confirmed that it considers the English clubs responsible for part of the costs of launching the tournament. Until now, these costs have been covered by Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Cost estimate

According to The Athletic, the total cost of setting up the project could reach €80 million, or $89.9 million. The clubs entered into a shareholders' agreement for the European Super League Company, the holding company behind the competition. However, it is unclear whether this agreement provided for the clubs' direct liability for the project's launch costs.

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Tottenham declined to comment, while the other five English clubs did not respond to Reuters' requests.

Clubs' withdrawal from the project

The six English clubs were among nine of the 12 Super League founders that withdrew from the project within three days of its launch in 2021 amid widespread opposition. Milan, Inter and Atletico Madrid also left the project.

Real Madrid did not specify whether it is also seeking payments from the other three clubs that left the project early. Juventus subsequently left the Super League, while Barcelona formally withdrew from it in February, leaving Real Madrid as the only founding club. On February 11, Real Madrid, UEFA and European Football Clubs announced an agreement in principle to settle legal disputes related to the Super League.

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