The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended 147 football club officials for 45 days for violating betting rules. Those punished include Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan, BBC Sport reports.

Disciplinary body decision

In September, the TFF announced the temporary suspension of 448 people and referred their cases to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board. They were suspected of placing bets while holding positions at clubs.

The federation stated that 147 people had violated betting rules. During the 45-day suspension period, they will not be able to perform duties in football.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other cases

According to the TFF, those under investigation held positions at clubs in Turkey's two top divisions during the previous five years. In 301 other cases, the federation found insufficient grounds for disciplinary sanctions.

TFF regulations, as well as FIFA and UEFA rules, prohibit players, coaches and referees from participating in betting. In November 2025, following another investigation, the TFF banned 149 referees and 1,204 players.

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