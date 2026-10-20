Manchester United coach Michael Carrick said that the club's leadership continues to support him, although the team must start winning. He said this ahead of the third-round match of the Champions League league phase against Como, The Guardian reports.

After a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday, Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League and have only one league win. Overall, the team have recorded two victories in all competitions this season: in addition to their league success, they thrashed Azerbaijan's Sabah 4-0 in the Champions League.

Carrick did not ask for assurances

The 45-year-old Carrick said he has good working relationships with everyone at the club and did not seek additional assurances from the leadership about his future. According to him, he understands his own responsibilities, while the team need to win matches to work steadily.

The coach also rejected claims of a toxic atmosphere at the club. He said that the players and staff are giving everything possible to the team, and that he is satisfied with the level of unity.

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Ten Hag's statements and squad absences

Carrick's predecessor Erik ten Hag told The Athletic that, during his time at the club, the leadership perpetuated a toxic culture and gave players too much influence. The Dutch specialist also said that Cristiano Ronaldo let down the team and him personally, including by refusing to complete a running drill after the 0-4 defeat to Brentford.

Carrick declined to assess ten Hag's remarks, calling them his personal opinion. He stressed that he has clear conversations with football director Jason Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada, the owners and the players.

For the match against Como, Carrick will be unable to rely on nine players. Leny Yoro will miss the game through suspension, Ayden Heaven is ill, while Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte are injured. Due to a shortage of defenders, Matthijs de Ligt, who has not played since November because of back problems, could feature in the squad.

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