Ukrainian tennis player Oleksandr Ovcharenko won the ATP Challenger tournament in Hersonissos, Greece, with a prize pool of €56,700.

In the final, the 25-year-old Ukrainian, ranked 626th in the ATP rankings, defeated the second-seeded player from South Africa, Philip Henning (No. 236 ATP), with a score of 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. The match lasted 2 hours and 37 minutes. During the match, Ovcharenko hit eight aces, committed two double faults, and converted three break points.

This final marked Ovcharenko’s first ATP Challenger final of his career; he started the tournament in the qualifying rounds and went on to win seven consecutive matches. Thanks to this title, the Ukrainian tennis player will climb approximately 180 spots in the world rankings and enter the top 450.

Source: Ukrinform data.

Ukraine’s top-ranked player, Elina Svitolina, has decided to continue competing this year after the official season ends. The world’s sixth-ranked player will join the star-studded lineup of participants in the World Tennis League exhibition team competition, which will take place in India in late December.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina stated that she took Mirra Andreeva’s remarks during the ceremony following the WTA Finals as a provocation. In the decisive match, Andreeva won with a score of 7–5, 6–3.

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